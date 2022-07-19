The armed forces have already liberated more than a thousand settlements. Another 2.5 thousand towns and villages are awaiting deoccupation

The armed forces of Ukraine need to liberate another 2.5 thousand settlements from the Russian occupiers. So far, the Defense Forces have de-occupied 1,028 towns and villages.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, during a discussion organized by the Atlantic Council.

"We have already liberated more than a thousand towns and villages that the enemy captured at first. We need to liberate more than 2.5 thousand small villages and towns," he said.

At the same time, Reznikov is sure that Russia can be defeated. He noted that Ukraine has already shown how it can be done, and now everything depends on the pace and scale of global support.

"If we get enough weapons in time, we will liberate our land," the defense minister added.