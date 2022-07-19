Volunteers launch a fundraising campaign for Ukrainian “Punisher” attack drones. For a donation, you can put any inscription on a projectile

The charity initiative Frontline.Care together with the Ukrainian military technology company “UA Dynamics” are launching a Boomboard campaign to raise funds for the production of at least four Punisher attack drones. In total, they plan to collect about $200 000.

"Babel" was informed about this by the founders of this campaign.

On the Boomboard platform, it will be possible not only to pay for the purchase of drones, but also to send so-called "best regards" to the occupants. Depending on the amount of payment, the user will be able to apply any text, sticker, meme or other inscription on the projectiles. For a donation equal to the cost of the entire drone, any inscription can be placed on the drone itself.

All these inscriptions will be applied to the UAV after the fundraising is completed and video confirmation will be made public.

The Ukrainian Punisher strike drone was developed by war veterans for special reconnaissance and high-precision strikes against protected military facilities in the deep rear of the enemy. The complex is used by mobile and autonomous units that direct the drone far beyond the front line. The Punisher is launched from a catapult and has a maximum operational range of up to 50 km [31 mi]. The maximum speed of the drone is 200 km/h [124 mph], the cruising speed is 80 km/h [49 mph]. The maximum time in the air is 90 minutes.

The drone attacks targets with UB-75HE free-falling unguided bombs. Accuracy when dropping from a height of up to 400 m — 4 meters.