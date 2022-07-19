In Canada, they also started collecting money for Bayraktar for Ukraine

Fundraising for the purchase of the Bayraktar drone for Ukraine was also opened in Canada. They want to send it before Independence Day, August 24.

The corresponding campaign was launched by the UhelpUkraine organization.

"With each donation, you will be one of the first to support our organizationʼs goal of raising 7 million Canadian dollars to purchase a drone from the largest Ukrainian diaspora in the world. The goal of this project is to hand over the drone to the Ukrainian military by Independence Day, August 24," they say.

As of 4:00 p.m. on July 19, Canadians have already raised over CAD 12,000.

The UHelpUkraine organization was created in Canada after the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine. Volunteers collect donations in Canada and organize the transportation of various humanitarian aid through Poland to Ukraine.