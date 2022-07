The Russians struck the central part of the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk oblast, so far it is known that at least one civilian has died.

The Mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, and the head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on this.

Russians hit, preliminarily, with air missiles. Fires broke out in residential high-rise buildings, which were at the epicenter of the impact, and rescuers are already working there.