The war. Russian army already launched over 3000 rocket missiles on Ukraine, HIMARS helped to stabilize the front line, the EU gives Ukraine another €500 million in military help. Day 146: live coverage

Russian troops have already fired about 3000 rockets of various types on Ukraine — the occupiers are increasingly using old Soviet missiles. The Ukrainian military destroyed another ammunition depot of the Russians near Nova Kakhovka. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi said that thanks to the timely arrival of M142 HIMARS missile systems, it was possible to stabilize the situation at the front. The occupiers continue to shell Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts. The EU Council approved the fifth tranche of military aid to Ukraine for €500 million. EU military equipment support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently amounts to €2.5 billion. Follow the main events of the 146th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 18).