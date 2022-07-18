The war. The president suspended Prosecutor General Venediktova and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Bakanov. The Armed Forces hit occupiers in Alchevsk, and the Russians attacked Zmiiny. Day 145: live coverage

Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and fired the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov. The president did not explain what led to this decision. Ukrainian troops struck a trolleybus depot in occupied Alchevsk (Luhansk Oblast) and a base of Russian forces in the Lazurne village (Kherson Oblast). In both places, there were groups of occupiers. Meanwhile, Russian combat aircraft shelled the liberated Zmiiny Island. Read about the main events of the one hundred and forty-fifth day of the war in the new "Babel" text coverage (the main events of July 17 can be found here ).