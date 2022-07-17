The war. The occupiers fired rockets at Ukraine again, in Vinnytsia the rubble after the Russian attack was dismantled, Shoigu ordered the Russian troops to “increase the offensive”. Day 144: live coverage

On Saturday morning, Russian forces launched missile strikes on Ukraine again. In particular, the rockets landed in one of the districts of Odesa, where the fire broke out. In addition, Cherkasy oblast and Pokrovsk (Donetsk oblast) were hit. The rescue operation in Vinnytsia, which was hit on July 14, ended on Saturday. The rescuers found all the missing people, the official number of victims is 24 people. Almost 70 more people ended up in the hospital. In addition, on Saturday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu allegedly inspected Russian troops in Ukraine and ordered them to "increase the offensive" to "prevent Kyiv from inflicting massive strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of Donbas". Follow the main events of the 144th day of the war in our live coveage (and here is what happened on July 16).