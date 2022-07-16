The war. Russia attacked Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv with missiles, American M270 MLRS arrived in Ukraine, EU announced the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Day 143: live coverage
Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, the first American MLRS M270 multiple rocket launcher systems arrived in Ukraine, the European Commission presented the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Follow the main events of the 143rd day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 15).