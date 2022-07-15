The war. Russia hit Vinnytsia central district with missiles, the Ukrainian Army destroyed Russian warehouses in Mykolayiv oblast and overall liberated 44 settlements in Kherson oblast. Day 142: live coverage

Three Russian rockets hit Vinnytsia central quarter, killing at least 23 people, including three children. In Mykolaiv oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another military camp of the occupiers and a Russian control post, and the new head of Kherson oblast said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had already de-occupied 44 settlements in the oblast. Follow the main events of the 142nd day of the war in the new live coverage (and here is what happened on July 14).