The acting head of the Kherson oblast administration, Dmytro Butrii, said that during the war, the Ukrainian military had already de-occupied 44 settlements in the region.

He informed about this at a briefing at the Ukrainian Media Center.

"Most of the Kherson oblast is under temporary occupation. So far, 44 settlements have been liberated," said Butrii.

According to him, all these settlements are under shelling. The Russians destroy them by shelling infrastructure and residential buildings.