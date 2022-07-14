Rocket attack on Vinnytsia: 12 people were killed, at least 30 were injured

As of 12:50 p.m., 12 people, including a small child and her mother, were killed in the center of Vinnytsia as a result of a Russian missile strike. At least 30 people were injured.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service and the National Police.

Three rockets hit the city center. The impact fell on the parking lot near the nine-story House of Нousehold «Yuvileinyi». The Officersʼ House and nearby residential buildings were also damaged.

More than 50 cars were on fire at the impact site, 25 of them burned to the ground.

Rescuers are currently sorting through the debris and looking for the injured and dead.

The head of the Vinnytsia oblast, Serhiy Borzov, said that four Russian missiles were shot down over the region at the time of the strike.