The war. Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with missiles, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more Russian warehouses, Germany promised Ukraine weapons. Day 141: live coverage

Russian troops bombarded Zaporizhzhia with rockets. Two Russian cruise missiles hit the workshop of one of the enterprises in the Dnipro district of the city and injured at least 14 people. The Ukrainian military continues to destroy Russian warehouses, in particular, the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted an ammunition warehouse in Luhansk oblast. The German government has published an updated list of weapons that are being prepared to be transferred to Ukraine. Follow the main events of the 141st day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 13).