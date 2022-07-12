The war. Ukraine returned the bodies of 30 dead soldiers, the occupiers launched massive rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, the Armed Forces continue to destroy Russian ammunition depots. Day 140: live coverage

The bodies of 30 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine. They will be handed over to their families for proper burial. The Russian army has been shelling the residential areas of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv for several days in a row. During the day, the Russians fired more than 25 rockets at these cities. The Ukrainian military confirmed that they destroyed the Russian ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka. In addition, in occupied Donetsk, another ammunition depot was likely exploded in the Petrovsky district. Follow the key events of the 140th day of the war in our new live coverage (and here is what happened on July 12).