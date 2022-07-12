The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka. Seized Russian equipment in the south

The Ukrainian military confirmed the destruction of the Russian ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka. In total, more than 50 occupiers were liquidated in the south of Ukraine per day.

The OC "South" writes about this on its Facebook page.

"According to the results of firing missions by our missile and artillery units, the enemy lost 52 rocket launchers, a howitzer "Msta-B", a mortar, 7 units of armored and automotive equipment, as well as a warehouse with ammunition in Nova Kakhovka," was in the message.

They also said there that Ukrainian attack aircraft carried out three airstrikes on ammunition warehouses in the Mykolayiv oblast, in the Snigurivka and Lyubimivka districts. And the helicopters hit the enemyʼs stronghold in the Pravdyny area and enemy positions around Oleksandrivka.

In addition, during the reconnaissance of the area near the liberated village of Potiomkine, the Ukrainian military found abandoned Russian equipment in good condition and with ammunition: 1 T-72B3 tank, 2 BMP-2, 1 BMD-2K, 1 BTR-D. This technique will be used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.