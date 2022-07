Russian troops shelled residential areas of the Kyiv and Saltiv districts of Kharkiv with artillery and rocket launchers, killing six people and wounding another 31. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on simplifying the issuance of Russian passports to citizens of Ukraine, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that his country would provide Ukraine with heavy weapons. Follow the main events of the 139th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 11).