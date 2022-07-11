Putin simplified the issuance of Russian passports to all citizens of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on simplifying the issuance of Russian passports to citizens of Ukraine.
This is reported by the Russian mass media.
Previously, Putin approved such a simplified procedure for Ukrainian citizens living in the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR", as well as in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.
- On May 30, Putin signed a decree on the simplified procedure for granting Russian citizenship to orphans from Ukraine, in particular from the territories controlled by the “DPR” and “LPR”. These norms also apply to children deprived of parental care.
- Prior to this, Putin signed a decree on the simplified issuance of Russian passports to residents of the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine.