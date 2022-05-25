Russian President Putin signs decree on simplified issuance of Russian passports to residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts

Russian President Putin has signed a decree on the simplified issuance of Russian passports to residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine.
In fact, this means the forced certification of residents of the Ukrainian occupied territories.
- According to Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova, the Russian Federation has forcibly deported almost 1.5 million Ukrainian citizens, of which more than 240,000 are children. She said that there was convincing evidence that Russia was preparing for forced deportation in advance and expected to deport more than two million Ukrainian citizens.
- In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Russian occupiers set up nineteen "commandantʼs offices" to strengthen control over the population.
- In Kherson oblast, some villages are in critical condition: every yard is damaged, there are wounded and dead. In the Berislav and Kakhovka districts, the Russian occupiers are forcibly detaining people, preventing them from evacuating. Humanitarian cargoes are not allowed to enter the oblast, except for the Crimean direction. However, there is very little help from there. There is a lack of medicines, hygiene products and other essentials.