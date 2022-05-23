In Kherson oblast, the Russians are forcibly detaining people, preventing them from evacuating

In Kherson oblast, some villages are in critical condition: every yard is damaged, there are wounded and dead. In the Beryslav and Kakhovka districts, the Russian occupiers are forcibly detaining people, preventing them from evacuating.

This was reported in the operational command "South".

Humanitarian cargoes are not allowed to enter the region, except for the Crimean direction. However, there is very little help from there. There is a lack of medicines, hygiene products, and other essentials.

In Bilozerka, 10 houses were destroyed by cluster shelling, three people were killed and wounded, and the circumstances are being clarified.

Meanwhile, Russian ships in the northwestern Black Sea continue to maintain a blockade of shipping and the threat of missile strikes. Stormy weather has somewhat decreased the likelihood of any operations around Snake Island and landing, but the general situation does not exclude them completely.