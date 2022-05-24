In Mykolayiv oblast, Russians sent through the mined area people who evacuated, and then shot survivors

The Ukrainian military found in Mykolayiv oblast several civilian cars with the mutilated and shot people.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

"Damage to the equipment, previously, indicates the explosion of cars in the mined area, as well as the shelling of the column. When local residents tried to evacuate, the occupiers first pointed out the permitted route through the mined area, and then shot the survivors. Among the dead are two children of primary school age," the command said.

In addition, the Russian occupiers continue to implement the policy of the police state. In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, they set up nineteen "commandantʼs offices" to strengthen control over the population.