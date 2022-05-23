Russia forcibly deported almost 1.5 million Ukrainians, of whom more than 240,000 were children

The Russian Federation forcibly deported almost 1.5 million Ukrainian citizens, including more than 240,000 children.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova in Davos during the World Economic Forum, Interfax reports.

She said that there was convincing evidence that Russia was preparing for forced deportation in advance and expected to deport more than two million Ukrainian citizens.

"I have directives that were given by the top leadership of the Russian Federation to the relevant authorities to create temporary accommodation for our citizens. And we know where they are located, how many are placed and under what conditions they are placed," Denisova said.

The Ombudsman also stated the need to resolve at the interstate level the issue of the return of Ukrainian citizens forcibly deported by the Russian Federation.