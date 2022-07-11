The number of people killed as a result of shelling in Kharkiv increased to 6 people.
The prosecutorʼs office reports that among the dead is a 17-year-old boy with his father, who were passing by in a car during the shelling of the tire repair shop. Their bodies were mutilated by the explosion.
31 people are in city hospitals with injuries, including two children aged 4 and 16.
The prosecutorʼs office is investigating a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- On July 11, 2022, around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops fired artillery and multiple rocket launchers at residential areas in the Kyiv and Saltiv districts of Kharkiv. Shells hit a high-rise building, a tire repair shop, a number of shops, etc.