The number of people killed as a result of shelling in Kharkiv increased to 6 people.

The prosecutorʼs office reports that among the dead is a 17-year-old boy with his father, who were passing by in a car during the shelling of the tire repair shop. Their bodies were mutilated by the explosion.

31 people are in city hospitals with injuries, including two children aged 4 and 16.

The prosecutorʼs office is investigating a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).