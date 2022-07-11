The war. Russian troops hit Chasovy Yar with missiles, the Ukrainian army targeted a Russian military unit in Kherson, Ukraine is gathering forces to de-occupy the south. Day 138: live coverage

Rescuers pulled 15 bodies of the dead from under the rubble of a residential building in Chasovy Yar town, which was hit by a Russian projectile. There are still people under the rubble, the rescue operation is ongoing. Serhiy Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson Oblast Administration, reported on the successful shelling of the Russian military unit in occupied Kherson. Ukraine is accumulating combat forces to liberate the south. Follow the main events of the 138th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 10).