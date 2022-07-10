There were explosions in Kherson. The Oblast Government informed about the “strikes” of the Russians in the military unit

In the morning, explosions rang out in occupied Kherson. Serhiy Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson oblast military administration, reported on the "strikes" of the Russians in the military unit.

"In Kherson, with a surgical precision hit the military unit of the occupiers on Pestelia Street. It had been burning since the morning hits at 5 a.m. and then again when they hit at 10 a.m. "Eyewitnesses report the cries of Russians under the rubble," Khlan reported.

The Kherson edition "Most", with reference to eyewitnesses, also wrote about the explosions and published several photos.

Peopleʼs deputy from "European Solidarity" Oleksiy Goncharenko said that part of the Russian Guard was injured.

Russian propaganda media reported on the very fact of the explosions, but said that it was allegedly caused by an air defense system.

Tonight there were explosions in the occupied Alchevsk of the Luhansk oblast and Shakhtarsk of the Donetsk oblast. According to preliminary information, warehouses with ammunition were on fire.