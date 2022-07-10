The number of dead in Chasovyi Yar has increased to 15 people

As of 1 p.m., rescuers pulled 15 bodies from under the rubble of a residential building in Chasovyi Yar (Donetsk oblast). The search and rescue operation is ongoing.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.
According to preliminary information, another 24 people, including one child, may be under the rubble. So far, five wounded have been confirmed.
- In the evening of July 9, the Russians bombarded the city of Chasiv Yar with missiles from "Hurricanes". The occupiers hit the 5th floor, it collapsed. Local authorities reported that at least three dozen people were in the building at the time of the attack. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that a hangar with American 155-mm M777 howitzers was allegedly destroyed with a "precision strike" in Chasovyi Yar.