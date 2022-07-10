In Donetsk oblast, a house collapsed after Russian shelling. At least 6 dead, dozens of people under the rubble

At least six people were killed in Chasovyi Yar (Donetsk oblast) as a result of shelling of a residential building.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Five people were injured. The enemy fired rocket artillery at the settlement. It destroyed a high-rise building, under the rubble of which at least 30 people were.

"Two entrances to the house were completely destroyed. Rescue workers are working on the spot — they are trying to save those who were under the rubble. According to local residents, there are at least 34 people there, including a 9-year-old child," Kyrylenko wrote.