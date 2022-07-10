Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov: Zelensky ordered to liberate the south of Ukraine. The country accumulates combat forces

Ukraine is amassing a million-strong military force equipped with Western weapons to de-occupy the south.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, in an interview with The Times.

According to him, President Zelensky ordered the Ukrainian military to return the occupied coastal areas, which are vital for the countryʼs economy.

"We understand that politically it is very necessary for our country. The president instructed the military command to develop plans. After that, the General Staff carries out the task and says that to achieve this goal we need a, b, c... Then this is my job. I write letters to colleagues from partner countries," said Oleksiy Reznikov.