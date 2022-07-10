Stories The war. Russians bombarded Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv with missiles, the US provides almost $400 million for humanitarian needs, shipping has been restored near Snake Island. Day 137: live coverage Author: Oleksiy Yarmolenko Date: 00:00, 10 july 2022 People disassemble the ruins of a house in Kryvyi Rih, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike, on July 9, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'» Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with rockets, killing two people. They fired at Mykolaiv from S-300 anti-aircraft systems, which are not designed for strikes against ground targets. No one was hurt. The US State Department announced the allocation of $360 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, thanks to the liberation of Snake Island, Ukraine allowed navigation between the Danube River and the Black Sea. Follow the key events of the 137th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 9).