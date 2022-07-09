The war. The USA will hand over four more HIMARS, the Armed Forces shot the Russian warehouse in Nova Kakhovka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblast residents are urged to evacuate. Day 136: live coverage

The USA announced the transfer of four more HIMARS rocket launcher systems — Ukraine will receive a total of 12 of them. Meanwhile, the Armed Forces continue to destroy Russian ammunition depots. This time they hit the base in Nova Kakhovka. At the same time, the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, called on the residents of occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblast to leave this territory, because the Ukrainian military will counterattack. Read about the main events of the one hundred and thirty-sixth day of the war in the new live text coverage (the main events of July 8 — see here ).