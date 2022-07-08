Kherson oblast military administration: the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka

In the Kherson oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka.

This was announced on July 8 by Serhiy Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson Military Administration.

In general, this is the third "strike" at the warehouses in Nova Kakhovka, the Russians even wanted to move them to Kakhovka. In addition, there was another "series" of Chornobayivka in the oblast — there the accumulation of military equipment of the Russian occupiers was crushed again.

Khlan also reported that a traitor, a former policeman who agreed to cooperate with the occupiers, Serhiy Tomka, was killed in Nova Kakhovka.

Collaborator Kirill Stremousov also reported on the alleged attack on the Hydroelectric Power Station and the victims, but the Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that "the air defense repulsed this attack."