The USA will allocate $360 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that Ukraine will receive $360 million in humanitarian aid.

This is reported by RFI.

According to him, it will be about support in the form of food, drinking water, monetary aid, emergency medical aid and shelters, as well as coordination with humanitarian organizations. Blinken did not specify when humanitarian aid will be provided.

On Saturday, it became known that Ukraine will receive a $1.7 billion grant from a donor fund created by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Development Association and USAID. The funds will be used to finance the field of medicine.