The Russian army fired 10 rockets at a residential quarter in Kryvyi Rih. Two women died

On the morning of July 9, the occupiers fired 10 Tornado-S rockets at the Inhuletskyi district of Kryvyi Rih and fired at residential quarters from "Grads".

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, and the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul.

A 41-year-old woman who was on her way to work in a kindergarten was killed in the shelling. Two more locals were wounded by shrapnel — a daughter and a father. Later, the head of the oblast announced that the 20-year-old girl died in the hospital.

"A 43-year-old man is in the hospital. This is the father of the dead girl. How to tell him that his child is no longer there," Reznichenko wrote.

The blast wave also damaged a school and several houses. A car parked nearby burned down. The shelling was conducted from the territory of the occupied Kherson oblast.

"Thanks to the Ukrainian military, the front line has moved to Kherson oblast at a distance of up to 50 km from the city. But "Tornado-S", "Smerch", and missiles continue to pose a serious danger," Vilkul emphasized.