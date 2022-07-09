The Russians attacked Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles. They are not intended for ground purposes

The occupiers bombarded Mykolaiv with six missiles from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex. As a result of the shelling, there is destruction in the city, but there were no victims.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv oblast military administration Vitaly Kim and showed the consequences of the shelling.

The day before, Vitaly Kim reported that the occupiers are reworking the missile guidance system of the S-300 air defense complex to hit ground targets, which may indicate a problem with the ground-class missile stockpile.

The S-300 missiles have a warhead weighing up to 140 kg, which contains up to 19,000 ready-made warheads. The possibility of firing at ground targets in the S-300 was laid back in Soviet times, but at that time it was considered that using SAMs in this way instead of operational-tactical missiles was "too expensive a pleasure."