The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with heavy weapons

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, including armored vehicles and self-propelled howitzers to strengthen the Armed Forces in the fight against Russia.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said this during a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, July 11.

"We should support Ukraine with a complex modern type of weaponry. I call on all my colleagues in Europe and other parts of the world to help Ukraine with heavy weapons. Our country will provide heavy weapons, armored personnel carriers, and self-propelled howitzers," Rutte said.

According to him, the Netherlands will support Ukraine in any possible way now and in the future, and called on them to continue to put pressure on Russia and ensure that those guilty of war crimes on Ukrainian territory are punished.

"Putinʼs army has left its terrible traces, destruction, death, and I am very impressed by what I saw today, although I could not even imagine the extent of the suffering when the occupiers were there," Rutte added.