Explosions are heard in Luhansk. Allegedly, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the ammunition depot

There are explosions again in Luhansk Oblast, probably the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted the ammunition warehouse that the occupiers had placed in Krasnyi Yar and Velyka Vergunka.

Local residents reported the explosions, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine have yet to comment on the situation.

This is the second blow in a week that residents of the Russian-occupied city have heard.

In addition, every night residents of Kherson oblast and Donetsk oblast publish photos of Russian ammunition depots burning in the occupied territory. The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms the strikes against the occupiers.