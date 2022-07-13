News

The German government has published an updated list of weapons that are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

Ukraine will receive:

  • 900 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank grenade launchers and 3,000 ammunition for them;
  • 14,900 anti-tank mines;
  • 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;
  • 2,700 Strela MANPADS
  • 7 155-mm self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitzen 2000;
  • 21.8 million cartridges for pistols;
  • 54 M113 armored personnel carriers with weapons (equipment from Denmark, transfer financed by Germany);
  • 3 MARS MLRS with ammunition;
  • 3 self-propelled howitzers manufactured in 2000;
  • 4,000 35-mm cartridges for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks + another 6,000 cartridges;
  • 53 thousand ammunition for air defense;
  • 65 refrigerators for medical property;
  • 1 vehicle decontamination point;
  • 8 mobile ground radars and thermal imaging devices;
  • 10 (+10) autonomous ground drones;
  • 14 tractors and 14 semi-trailers;
  • 2 tractors and 4 trailers;
  • 43 reconnaissance drones;
  • 1 high-frequency device with equipment;
  • 10 protected cars;
  • 8 electronic devices for combating drones;
  • 4 mobile remotely controlled and protected demining devices;
  • the IRIS-T SLM air defense system;
  • COBRA artillery detection radar;
  • 80 pickups;
  • 100,000 first aid kits;
  • 3 armored evacuation vehicles;
  • spare parts for MiG-29 aircraft;
  • 3 Bergepanzer 2 repair vehicles.

And this is not a complete list of weapons — it also includes MG 3 machine guns, thousands of mines, grenades, cartridges, helmets, and other military equipment.