The German government has published an updated list of weapons that are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive:

900 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank grenade launchers and 3,000 ammunition for them;

14,900 anti-tank mines;

500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

2,700 Strela MANPADS

7 155-mm self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitzen 2000;

21.8 million cartridges for pistols;

54 M113 armored personnel carriers with weapons (equipment from Denmark, transfer financed by Germany);

3 MARS MLRS with ammunition;

3 self-propelled howitzers manufactured in 2000;

4,000 35-mm cartridges for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks + another 6,000 cartridges;

53 thousand ammunition for air defense;

65 refrigerators for medical property;

1 vehicle decontamination point;

8 mobile ground radars and thermal imaging devices;

10 (+10) autonomous ground drones;

14 tractors and 14 semi-trailers;

2 tractors and 4 trailers;

43 reconnaissance drones;

1 high-frequency device with equipment;

10 protected cars;

8 electronic devices for combating drones;

4 mobile remotely controlled and protected demining devices;

the IRIS-T SLM air defense system;

COBRA artillery detection radar;

80 pickups;

100,000 first aid kits;

3 armored evacuation vehicles;

spare parts for MiG-29 aircraft;

3 Bergepanzer 2 repair vehicles.

And this is not a complete list of weapons — it also includes MG 3 machine guns, thousands of mines, grenades, cartridges, helmets, and other military equipment.