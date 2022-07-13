The German government has published an updated list of weapons that are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine.
Ukraine will receive:
- 900 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank grenade launchers and 3,000 ammunition for them;
- 14,900 anti-tank mines;
- 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;
- 2,700 Strela MANPADS
- 7 155-mm self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitzen 2000;
- 21.8 million cartridges for pistols;
- 54 M113 armored personnel carriers with weapons (equipment from Denmark, transfer financed by Germany);
- 3 MARS MLRS with ammunition;
- 3 self-propelled howitzers manufactured in 2000;
- 4,000 35-mm cartridges for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks + another 6,000 cartridges;
- 53 thousand ammunition for air defense;
- 65 refrigerators for medical property;
- 1 vehicle decontamination point;
- 8 mobile ground radars and thermal imaging devices;
- 10 (+10) autonomous ground drones;
- 14 tractors and 14 semi-trailers;
- 2 tractors and 4 trailers;
- 43 reconnaissance drones;
- 1 high-frequency device with equipment;
- 10 protected cars;
- 8 electronic devices for combating drones;
- 4 mobile remotely controlled and protected demining devices;
- the IRIS-T SLM air defense system;
- COBRA artillery detection radar;
- 80 pickups;
- 100,000 first aid kits;
- 3 armored evacuation vehicles;
- spare parts for MiG-29 aircraft;
- 3 Bergepanzer 2 repair vehicles.
And this is not a complete list of weapons — it also includes MG 3 machine guns, thousands of mines, grenades, cartridges, helmets, and other military equipment.
- In June, the German government already published a list of weapons that are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine. It includes heavy armored vehicles, air defense systems, drones and MARS rocket launchers.
- Germany has already transferred to Ukraine 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 2,700 Strela MANPADS, 16 million rounds of ammunition for small arms, 100 MG 3 machine guns, 178 motorized vehicles, 30 armored vehicles, as well as spare parts for MiG-29 aircraft.
- Ukraine could also receive German tanks. The Spanish government was ready to transfer Leopard tanks and anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, but Germanyʼs consent was required for this. Sources close to the German government claim that Berlin fears that the Ukrainian military may use them to invade Russian territory.
- On July 10, it became known that Germany solved the problem with the supply of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns. Now Ukraine can receive the first 30 installations already in July.