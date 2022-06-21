IRIS-T, MARS and Panzerhaubitzen 2000. The German government has published a list of weapons that are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine

The German government has published a list of weapons that are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine.

The list is published on the government website.

Ukraine will receive:

10,000 artillery ammunition;

53 thousand anti-aircraft ammunition;

5,000 helmets;

7 155-mm self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitzen 2000;

8 mobile ground-based radar systems (radars) and thermal imaging devices.

40 reconnaissance drones;

10 armored vehicles;

8 electronic drone protection devices;

4 mobile demining systems;

10 anti-drone guns;

80 Toyota pickups,

22 heavy trucks,

COBRA anti-battery system;

54 M113 armored personnel carriers with weapons;

30 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled units;

IRIS-T SLM air defense system;

3 MARS multiple rocket launchers with ammunition.

For security reasons, the federal government will not provide additional details on the terms and dates of the transfer of weapons until they take place.

The list of weapons that have already been handed over to Ukraine is indicated separately. These are 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 2,700 Strela MANPADS, 16 million small arms ammunition, 100 MG 3 machine guns, 178 motorized vehicles, 30 armored vehicles, and spare parts for MiG-29 aircraft.