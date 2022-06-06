Bild: The German government fears that Ukraine will use German tanks to invade Russia

The German government is blocking the supply of tanks to Ukraine because it fears that the Ukrainian military may use them to invade Russia.

This was reported by Bild.

"Sources close to the government say there is concern that Ukraine could become overconfident if it experiences a string of battlefield victories and rolls into Russian territory – which would mean that German tanks would once again be inside Russia," the article said.

The publication notes that Berlin believes that there is no need to prepare armored vehicles for delivery. Germany is focusing on the United States and believes that if the United States decides to send armored vehicles to Ukraine, it will take several months to prepare for sending German Marder infantry fighting vehicles.