German Chancellor Scholz promises to increase military aid to Ukraine, including modern air defense systems

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country would increase military support for Ukraine. In particular, the Germans plan to provide state-of-the-art IRIS-T missiles to shoot down air targets.

He stated this during a debate in parliament, writes Tagesspiegel.

Scholz was criticized by the leader of the CDU opposition party, Friedrich Merz, for delaying arms supplies to Ukraine. In response, the German chancellor told the details of the new supplies.

"In the coming weeks, in close cooperation with the Netherlands, we will deliver to Ukraine 12 of the worldʼs most modern self-propelled howitzers," Scholz said.

He noted that Ukrainians will complete their studies at these ACS in a few days.

"The federal government has also recently decided that with the IRIS-T system we will supply the most modern air defense system available in Germany. In this way, we will give Ukraine the opportunity to protect the entire city from Russian air raids, "said Olaf Scholz.

According to him, Germany will also install a modern radar that will detect enemy howitzers, mortars and jet artillery. In cooperation with the United States, the Germans are preparing to provide modern multiple rocket launchers.