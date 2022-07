Russian troops bombarded Zaporizhzhia with rockets. They recorded two "arrivals" in the city.

This was reported in Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

As the deputy head of the Office of President Kyrylo Tymoshenko noted, the rocket hit one of the enterprises. Preliminarily, this enemy shelling injured seven people.

"The head of the enterprise took the employees to the shelter, which probably saved their lives," Tymoshenko added.