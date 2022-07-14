The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the command post and ammunition depot of the Russians in the Snihurivskyi and Bashtanskyi districts of Mykolaiv Oblast

In Mykolaiv oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another couple of military depots of the occupiers and a control point of the Russians.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

"Our units struck 4 well-hit strikes at the enemy targets in Mykolayiv oblast. As a result, the enemyʼs command post and ammunition depot in the Snihurivskyi and Bashtanskyi districts were destroyed," the military said.