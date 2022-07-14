The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed another strike on Nova Kakhovka. They hit the control post and landing pad of Russians

The Ukrainian military confirmed another attack on the occupied Nova Kakhovka. They hit the command post of the Russian troops and the landing pad.

The Operational Command "South" writes about it on its Facebook page.

"As a part of the execution of fire missions by our missile and artillery units, 13 rockets, 6 units of armored and automotive equipment were ensured to be "excluded from assets". Also, 2 control points of enemy troops and a landing pad in Nova Kakhovka were hit," the message reads.

They also said there that Russian planes tried to strike another blow at Snake Island, but the missiles fired did not reach the target and fell into the sea.

In the Bilozersk community in the Kherson oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered and destroyed the Russian Eleron-3 drone.