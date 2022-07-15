The occupiers fired 10 rockets at two universities in Mykolaiv. The head of oblast administration showed the video

On the morning of July 15, Russia launched 10 missile strikes at the two largest universities in Mykolaiv. These are Admiral Makarov National Shipbuilding University and Sukhomlynskyi Mykolaiv National University.

The head of the Mykolaiv oblast, Vitaly Kim, published a video of the explosion at one of the universities.

"Today, russia-terrorist attacked 2 biggest Universities in Mykolaiv. At least 10 missiles. Now they are attack our education. Iʼm asking Universities of all democratic countries to claim russia it is really is — the terrorist," posted Kim on his account.

Before that, at 7:50 a.m., the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkovych, reported that at least 10 powerful explosions were heard in the city.

"Once again, the Russian occupiers fired at educational institutions in Mykolaiv. Rescuers and emergency teams are already working on the ground. For now, we know about two injured people," wrote the mayor of the city.