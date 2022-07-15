The European Commission presented the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. It includes an embargo on Russian gold

The European Union announced a new package of sanctions against Russia due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the European Commission.

In particular, the sanctions include an embargo on Russian gold, as well as restrictions on the export of dual-use goods and advanced technologies to Russia. EU sanctions do not apply to trade in agricultural products between third countries and Russia.

Finally, it is proposed to extend the current EU sanctions against Russia for six months — until the next review at the end of January 2023. The new package of restrictions will be discussed by the Council of the European Union, which must approve it.