Foreign Minister of Ukraine: The sixth package of EU sanctions has a dangerous precedent

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stated on the telethon that the sixth package of European Union sanctions against Russia has an exception for some countries, which is a dangerous precedent.

This was reported by Ukrinform.

The Minister stated that the EU decision has a positive and dangerous precedent. Positive — oil embargo, negative — a separate regime for countries that receive oil through the Druzhba pipeline. He meant Hungary, which would receive oil from it along with the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It was Hungary that put pressure on the EU on this issue.

"The danger is that now when discussing any sanctions, a precedent has been set when a separate regime is created in some countries. There is no 100% unity, there is a certain flexible unity," Kuleba said.