Foreign Minister of Ukraine: The sixth package of EU sanctions has a dangerous precedent

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stated on the telethon that the sixth package of European Union sanctions against Russia has an exception for some countries, which is a dangerous precedent.
This was reported by Ukrinform.
The Minister stated that the EU decision has a positive and dangerous precedent. Positive — oil embargo, negative — a separate regime for countries that receive oil through the Druzhba pipeline. He meant Hungary, which would receive oil from it along with the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It was Hungary that put pressure on the EU on this issue.
"The danger is that now when discussing any sanctions, a precedent has been set when a separate regime is created in some countries. There is no 100% unity, there is a certain flexible unity," Kuleba said.
He also said that the seventh package of European Union sanctions against Russia will definitely be, but without the gas embargo. Some countries that are critically dependent on Russian gas still need to find certain technological solutions.
- On May 31, European Council President Charles Michel announced that EU leaders had agreed on an oil embargo. The European Union will be able to ban the import of about 2/3 of Russian oil, which it purchased.
- Other important components of the package include the disconnection of Russiaʼs Sberbank from SWIFT, a ban on Russian Rossiya24, TV center International, RTR Planeta and sanctions against Russian citizens and companies involved in war crimes in Ukraine.
- The WSJ writes that a number of members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countriesare considering excluding Russia from the oil deal due to sanctions. According to experts, even without the decision of the OPEC, Russia will have losses in revenue. The embargo will hit Russia harder than Europe.
- The WSJ also writes that EU sanctions include a ban on insuring ships carrying Russian oil.