Russia again bombarded the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv with missiles at night — all the windows in the school were broken

“Тhe enemy again launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv at night. It was precisely civil infrastructure. Again,” reported Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the region.

Around 3:00 a.m., two Russian rockets hit not far from an educational institution in Kholodnohirskyi District. The explosion damaged the facade of the institution building, shattered windows, destroyed tram tracks opposite the educational building.

Another rocket hit the yard near the school in the Industrial district, the building was damaged. Preliminary — there are no dead or injured.

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers continued to shell the civilian population of the Kharkiv, Chuguyiv, Izyum and Bogoduhiv districts of the Kharkiv oblast. Damaged private homes, farm buildings, rescuers extinguished fires.

A 69-year-old woman was wounded by shrapnel in the Chuguyiv district.