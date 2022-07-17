Russian aviation attacked Zmiiny Island

Russian strike aircraft shelled the liberated Zmiiny Island.
This was reported by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South, Nataliya Humenyuk, Radio Svoboda reports.
"The enemy is trying to convince at least their own that they own it and somehow control it. It was an attempt to find out whether there was a garrison deployed there that could be destroyed. But for now, they only beat on the equipment that they left behind. Probably, there are still some traces to cover," Humeniuk said.
- On June 30, Operational Command "South" reported that Russian troops left Zmiiny Island after another shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison with two speedboats. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the retreat from the island, but called it a "step of goodwill."
- After the landing of the Ukrainian landing force, which raised the flags there and turned back, the Russians periodically fire on the island.