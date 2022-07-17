Russian aviation attacked Zmiiny Island

Russian strike aircraft shelled the liberated Zmiiny Island.

This was reported by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South, Nataliya Humenyuk, Radio Svoboda reports.

"The enemy is trying to convince at least their own that they own it and somehow control it. It was an attempt to find out whether there was a garrison deployed there that could be destroyed. But for now, they only beat on the equipment that they left behind. Probably, there are still some traces to cover," Humeniuk said.