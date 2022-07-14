”Fighting with the remains of their equipment.” The occupiers struck at Snake Island again

Russian troops carried out airstrikes on Snake Island.

Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center.

"The enemy is persistent, he does not stop trying to establish control over our territory. At 2:00 p.m., I was informed that the enemy launched an airstrike on Snake Island today. They are fighting with the remains of their equipment," he said.

Hromov added that Ukrainian troops control the territory of Snake Island, and will later control the entire water area of the Black Sea.