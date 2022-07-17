The Armed Forces hit Russian bases in Alchevsk and Lazurny. The occupiers reported firing from HIMARS

Ukrainian troops struck a trolley bus depot in occupied Alchevsk (Luhansk oblast) and a base of Russian troops in the village of Lazurne (Kherson oblast).

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Alchevsk, the depot housed Russian troops and personnel of the occupiers. The depot was struck late in the evening of July 16. The occupiers claimed to have hit six missiles of the HIMARS system. Losses in "LNR" are not disclosed.

Lazurny was hit in the morning. Local media reports that the Armed Forces destroyed the headquarters of the occupiers, which was set up in the "Chaika" boarding house. After a strong explosion, most likely, the detonation of ammunition began.