The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one more Russian ammunition warehouse near Nova Kakhovka in the occupied Kherson oblast

The Ukrainian military hit a Russian ammunition warehouse in the occupied Kherson oblast. Residents of Nova Kakhovka saw and heard the explosions.

Relevant photos and videos from the scene of the event were published on social networks, and the information about the explosions was also confirmed by the occupation administration of the Kherson oblast.

According to local sources, the ammunition warehouse was located near the village of Raiske near Nova Kakhovka.

At the same time, the Russian occupation administration confirmed the fact of shelling and noted that "the anti-aircraft defense worked", but still saying "there was a hit".