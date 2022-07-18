Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces: Thanks to HIMARS, it was possible to stabilize the situation at the front

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said that thanks to the timely arrival of the M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems, it was possible to stabilize the situation at the front.

"We managed to stabilize the situation. It is complex, intense, but completely controlled. An important factor contributing to our retention of defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of M142 HIMARS, which deliver targeted strikes on enemy control points, ammunition and fuel storage depots," Zaluzhnyi told General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States.

Zaluzhnyi added that on the eve of the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, he and General Milley synchronized the requests of the Ukrainian side regarding the supply of weapons.